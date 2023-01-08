



The magi were extremely busy across the region last week, fulfilling their usual hectic schedule of hospital and town hall visits, prior to the parades (cabalgata’s) which saw the Three Kings paraded through the streets on the occasion of Three Kings Day, January 6th (el día de Reyes), in keeping with the tradition that this was the day on which the Three Kings (Los Tres Reyes Magos) arrived in Bethlehem bearing gifts for Jesus.

Other stories featured include another example of the inefficiency of the Orihuela council with the closure of the popular beach Chiringuitos, and a reality check for the mayor, who is claiming that her administration has proved a success on the Orihuela Costa, something that is far from the truth, according to local political parties and associations.