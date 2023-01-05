



The Local Police in Elche have opened proceedings against the owner of a dog for possible animal abuse.

The incident occurred on Christmas day, at around 8 p.m., when the police received a call from two neighbours to report that a man was beating a dog, saying that he was violently beating the animal, repeatedly punching and kicking the dog in the head and back.

Once the police arrived at the location, the man tried to explain that he was taking care of the pet, but the police considered his actions serious enough to take him to the police station to give a statement, which resulted in the case of an alleged minor crime of animal abuse.

The dog was taken to the vet and since its owner had no documentation or veterinary record and was subsequently seized in order to ensure the safety of the animal.