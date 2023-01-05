



The generosity of people in these tough times is quite amazing as the photo shows. Donations of food and toys plus a load of party bags from people attending a New Years Eve gala dinner in Benalmadena with David’s Coaches.

Thanks to all those holiday makers and to the customers of Overseas Supermarket for their continued food donations.

Thanks to, to James Lound manager of Overseas Supermarket for his continued support for this charity.

A further food donation will shortly be on it’s way to the Cruz Roja, again highlighting the sheer generosity of local people.

David and Lorraine Whitney, local fund raisers, were happy to collect and deliver the goods to the offices of the Cruz Roja in Torrevieja and to donate their own items.

They would like to thank everybody who has supported and donated to this charity.

The photo shows Lorraine Whitney, fundraiser with many donated items