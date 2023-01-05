



Andante International Choir, the only choir in the Costa Blanca community devoted to sacred choral works and classical pieces, has begun rehearsing again. We are meeting in Los Montesinos at Calle San Antonio, 4 on Thursday nights from 7:15 to 9 pm beginning on January 12, 2023. Works we are currently learning include Motet, Ave Verum corpus by Mozart, Benedicat Vobis by Handel, O Sanctissima, a traditional Sicilian hymn and Anima Christi by Marco Frisina and Missa de Angelis, arranged by Christopher Moore.

Our music director is Manuel Jesus Perez Garcia, music director and pianist for Parroquia Nuestra Señora del Pilar (Our Lady of Pilar Church) in Los Montesinos. All are welcome to join us. We especially need tenors and basses. For more information contact Andante International Choir member Sue Lewey at suelewey@gmail.com. Also see the Facebook page, Andante International Choir (Spain). We plan to do performances starting in 2023, including at Our Lady of Pilar Church.