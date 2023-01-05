



Alicante-Elche Airport is in the top 150 airports in the world, ranking in an acceptable 66th place in the grading for 2022, as scored by the annual survey by AirHelp. Within the Valencia Region, the Valencia airport at Manises does better, in 57th place.

Alicante–Elche Miguel Hernández Airport, to give the El Altet facility its full title, is also 5th in the whole of Spain with a score of 7.57.

Alicante airport gets an overall score of 7.57, with a 7.49 in punctuality, a 7.60 in user evaluation and a 7.81 in shops and restaurants, the only category in which it obtains a better score than that of Valencia, which got an average score of 7.64; with a 7.60 in punctuality, a 7.90 in customer evaluation and a 7.47 in store and restaurant spaces.

However, it’s not all good news, as the two airports have actually dropped in user ratings compared to the last classification of 2019. That year, Valencia obtained a general score of 7.74 and was ranked 49th, which drops eight places. For its part, Alicante has dropped five positions since 2019, the year in which it was ranked 61st. Both airports only improve their assessment in the “punctuality” category.

Nationally, Adolfo Suárez Madrid-Barajas, Bilbao, Barcelona-El Prat, Valencia, Alicante-Elche Miguel Hernández, Ibiza and Palma de Mallorca airports are among the 150 best in the world.

Barajas is the first Spanish airport to appear in the world ranking, since it occupies the twelfth position and is also the first of all European aerodromes.

Thus, the Madrid ‘hub’ obtains an overall score of 8.25 points, with 8.26 in punctuality, 8.19 in customer evaluation and 8.30 in leisure spaces such as shops and restaurants. In this case, it has experienced a great improvement, climbing 21 positions in the ranking compared to the last report prepared in 2019, in which it appeared at number 33.

The second national airport that appears in the ranking is Bilbao, in 24th place, also ahead of the rest of Europe. In fact, the first European airport after the Spanish ones does not appear until position 49 in the ranking and it is Milan in Italy. Bilbao obtains a score of 8.05 with 8.39 in punctuality, 7.81 in the opinion of users and 7.28 in shops and restaurants.

Third on the Spanish podium is Barcelona-El Prat, which ranks 53rd with an average grade of 7.68: 7.60 in punctuality, 7.72 in customer rating and 7.85 in spaces shops and restaurants.

El Prat airport experiences a great improvement in the classification, climbing 50 positions with respect to the 2019 ranking in which it was ranked 103.

In sixth and seventh position among Spaniards are the airports of Ibiza and Palma de Mallorca. Ibiza airport surpasses that of Palma and occupies position 94 in the world ranking of the best airports in the world, ahead of Mallorca, which is 22 places below, specifically at number 116.

Ibiza reaches an average score of 7.38 in 2022, with 7.35 in punctuality, 7.42 in customer evaluation and 7.44 in the supply of shops and restaurants. For its part, Palma de Mallorca obtained a score of 7.13, with a 7.04 in punctuality, a 7.05 in customer evaluation and a 7.50 in shops and restaurants.

The first world airport in the ranking prepared by Airhelp is Tokyo Haneda International Airport, which achieves an overall score of 8.83. Recife in Brazil is in second position in the ranking, with 8.52, and third place goes to another Japanese airport, International Tokyo Narita, with 8.49.

This is followed by Viracopos-Campinas (Brazil), Hyderabad Rajiv Gandhi (India), Belo Horizonte Tancredo Neves (Brazil), Sao Paulo Congonhas (Brazil), Seoul Gimpo (South Korea) and Dubai International Airport (United Arab Emirates).

Of the 151 airports graded in the survey, the highest ranked British airport is Liverpool John Lennon at No 36. Other airports include Stansted airport ranked at 106, Heathrow is 112, Birmingham is at 122, Dublin 125, Edinburgh 127, Gatwick comes in at 144, Manchester 146, Bristol 147 and Luton 149