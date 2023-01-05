



The Guardia Civil has confirmed that a man was injured by a bullet and another was hit with the butt of a pistol after a collision between two vehicles in Catral.

The two cars collided in circumstances that are being investigated and after shooting the occupants of the other car, the perpetrators fled.

According to the same sources, there is no fear for the lives of either of the two injured, of North African origin. Both were transferred to the Hospital del Vinalopó where the Judicial Police were waiting to take their statement to clarify the circumstances of the event.

This incident occurred on Wednesday at exit 730 of the AP-7 around 4:45 p.m. However, the circumstances why these two vehicles impacted on this section that joins the towns of Catral and Crevillente are unknown.

After the accident occurred, two of the occupants of one of the cars involved got out of the car and went to the other vehicle, where they shot one of the occupants in the leg. Another person traveling in the same car was hit on the head with the butt of the same pistol.

Subsequently, the perpetrators of the shots fled and are being sought by the Guardia Civil who confirmed that only one shot had been recorded. The agents were looking for the casing during a search in the vicinity of the El Marjal campsite, a search that lasted for several hours.

All the hypotheses remain open until the declaration of the victims of the event, who are waiting to be questioned, is produced. For the moment, no information has been released on the identity or nationality of the alleged attackers.