



Following the resignation of Partido Popular (PP) councillor Carmen Goméz from Torrevieja council, as she is facing corruption investigations, the mayor, Eduardo Dolón, has distributed her roles among different councillors, although this may only be a temporary situation.

Thus, Waste Collection and Urban Cleaning will fall to Diana Box; Parks and gardens in Antonio Vidal; Recruitment in Domingo Paredes and Personnel in Rosario Martínez. In addition, Domingo Paredes has been appointed member of the Local Government Board, replacing Carmen Gómez, as well as substitute for the secretary of the Local Government Board and seventh Deputy Mayor.

Carmen Gómez presented her resignation on Wednesday after her lawyers informed her that the appeal presented to the Court against the opening of that oral trial has been inadmissible.

Despite announcing her resignation, the councillor has apparently not yet formally submitted that resignation. In this sense, she has indicated that she is going to wait a few days to resolve some pending issues, so there is no exact date for her departure from the government team.

Gómez has reiterated her innocence and has denied the crimes she is accused of. In the case of the crash plan, she has assured that there is no invoice or document that has her signature and that “I have a very clear conscience.” However, before the opening of that oral trial, she has indicated that she is not willing “that my party has to go through this.”