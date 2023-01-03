



Andrés Navarro, spokesman for the PSOE in Torrevieja, has described the resignation of the councillor for Contracting and Urban Cleaning, Carmen Gómez Candel, as long overdue. The councillor resigned just last week with the Prosecutor ‘s Office now requesting 23 years of disqualification from holding public office in two cases.

The resignation was announced at a press conference in which the mayor sat next to the former councillor.

Navarro said that “At no time did the councillor, much less the mayor, apologize to the people for not demonstrating a minimum level of ethics or dignity, nor for having once again contributed to the decline of the image of our city.”

The Socialist councillor said that these events ” are extremely serious, they directly affect the democratic quality, cleanliness and transparency of the City Council and threaten the good name of the institution, for their tone of complacency and “that bordered on the grotesque” also stating that Gómez “even went so far as to thank the president of the Alicante Provincial Council and regional candidate for the PP, Carlos Mazón; adding that at all times she also had the support of her colleagues and the Mayor”.

The Socialists said that they could not believe that the Mayor not only “thanked her for the gesture, and publicly confessed” that he was going to continue to support her, and that he counted on her to continue working for the people of Torrevieja, even if it was in the background, because of her previous work and good management”.

Navarro questioned “how is it possible” that “this type of uncivil behaviour” is “supported and justified” by the government team, and by the candidate for the presidency of the Generalitat and president of the PPCV.”