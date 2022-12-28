



The Councillor for Personnel and Recruitment of Torrevieja Council, who also hold the post of Second Deputy Mayor, Carmen Gómez, has presented her resignation from the position, according to municipal sources.

Although the details of this resignation have not yet been released, the councillor, who is from the Partido Popular (PP), was being investigated for prevarication by dividing the services that were contracted within an employment workshop organised by the Consistory in 2015.

The complaint was filed in 2017 by the former coalition government team, made up of PSPV, Los Verdes, EU and Aptce, considering that there were indications of irregularities in the management of the 2015 Employment Workshop. Specifically, it dealt with the execution of a green area in the urbanisations of La Siesta / El Chaparral. According to the order of transformation of the proceedings, the councillor and the director of the Employment Workshop, against whom the accusations weigh, “proceeded to divide the object of the services by dividing the price of these benefits into various invoices, which were presented by the supplying companies, in some cases exceeding 15,000 and 18,000 euro per year, excluding IVA, which allowed their direct award as a minor contract”.

The court number 1 of Torrevieja agreed in August of this year to transform the judicial case into an abbreviated procedure, which implies the process of opening the oral trial, and the Prosecutor’s Office requests 11 years of disqualification.

Gómez has been a councillor of the Torrevieja City Council for almost twelve years: between 2011 and 2015 in the first government of Eduardo Dolón, later in the opposition and now as one of the fundamental pillars of government during this legislature.