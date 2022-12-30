



Coach José Antonio Gil has lead SC Torrevieja to the top of the Valencia 1st Regional Group 8 following the club’s best run of nine consecutive victories.

Gil is hoping that the winter break will see the recovery from injury of Ramiro, and absentees Bonillo and Burguillos, who have spent lengthy spells on the sidelines.

“Ramiro has been injured for several weeks; we have not been able to count on Bonillo for a long time either,” rued Gil.

“Burguillos has also been out for a couple of months,” he said.

Torry’s depleted squad has also been hit with injuries to young players who are coming through to the senior squad.

“The break stops our winning streak, but on a positive note it gives time for players to recover,” added Gil.

Torry currently head the table on 31 points, ahead of Pinoso CF A, 30 points, CF Sporting de San Fulgencio, 29 points, Aspe UD A, 27 points, UE Crevillente FB A, 26 points, and CD Montesinos 24 points.

Second placed Pinoso CF A have the best defensive record, with 8 goals in 12 games following their fourth consecutive win against Alguena CF, it being a third consecutive match with a clean sheet.