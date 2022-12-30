



The excavations and history associated with the Carabineros barracks and later anti-aircraft battery that existed in Punta Prima, currently in ruins except for the anti-aircraft shelter, have been published.

Mª Pilar Ávila Roca de Togores, director of the magazine Cuadernos de historia y patrimonio cultural del Bajo Segura, offered an opportunity to publicise the work.

The environment of Punta Prima, where the border between the municipalities of Torrevieja and Orihuela is established, preserves historical and heritage elements of great interest.

The Euthyrrenian fossil beach and archaeological remains linked to a part of the small local history is analysed, as well as actions taken to re-introduce the cat-head jarilla (H. caput-felis, of which only 2 or 3 specimens of the original population that originally existed there now remain.

The Punta Prima maritime strip, is part of both the “Cabo Roig” SCI and the “Cabo de Palos – Tabarca” ZEPA, protection figures with European rank, and with exceptional seagrass meadows.

The Ministry of Agriculture, Rural Development, Climate Emergency and Ecological Transition established a Reserve of Fishing Interest.

*Link to archaeologist article:

https://www.researchgate.net/publication/366191763_El_cuartel_de_carabineros_y_la_bateria_antiaerea_de_punta_Prima_Orihuela-Torrevieja_Alicante