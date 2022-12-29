



The extraordinary plenary session of Santa Pola Council approved the municipal budget for 2023, for a total amount of 36.2 million euro, which represents an increase of 4 million euros, 13.01% more with respect to the previous accounts approved in 2021, as indicated in a municipal press release. The budgets in 2022 were extended from 2021.

The first deputy mayor and Councillor for the Treasury, José Pedro Martínez, points out that “realistic, investment and social accounts have been approved, the result of three and a half years of efficient and rigorous economic management, adjusted to the needs of Santa Pola. We have arrived. to these budgets with an economically healthy Council, after almost two years with an adjustment plan, and a pandemic through, for which we are convinced that we approved very beneficial budgets for our town”.

The main chapter that reflects the greatest increase in the municipal accounts is investment. The 2021 budget estimated the amount at 1,470,000 euro and during the 2022 financial year new investments were added from the remnants.

In this new 2023 budget, the amount allocated is 2,114,000 million euro, 44% more that will be used, among other investments, for the purchase of various equipment for cultural facilities, for the food market and for security cameras.

Also, for the purchase of new vehicles for both the Local Police and the renewal of the municipal vehicle fleet, the total necessary for the last phase of the works on Avenida de Salamanca will be provided, there will also be investments for schools, adaptation of public roads, parks and gardens and, in new infrastructures, it is worth noting the construction of classrooms in the Palmeral to be used mainly for music rehearsal rooms.

Various actions that are going to be launched have already been budgeted for and will be incorporated as remainders in 2023: in Gran Alacant, the urbanisation of the new school, the Local Police checkpoint and the soccer field; also, the car parks in the institutes on Calle del Mar, the Paco Hernández Sports Centre, and the asphalting Plan, etc.

The 2023 accounts reflect the new cleaning and garbage contract, with a substantial increase close to 1.5 million euro more than the previous budget.

Social items also increase according to government team sources with a 48% increase in home care service, which is estimated at 534,000 euro by 2023. The estimate for electricity spending also rises 4%, reaching 1.12 million euro.