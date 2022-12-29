



Officers from the National Police have arrested two men in Elche for defrauding the owner of several game rooms out of 169,000 euro in cash.

The detainees, who are both ages 23, were workers in the arcades, and took advantage of their positions to find out how payments and collections were made from customers in order to carry out their scam.

The police investigation began when the owner of several game rooms located in the city of Elche reported that two workers had made duplicate cash refund receipts for months. With these duplicates, the authors dedicated themselves to withdrawing from the cash vending machines the same amount of money that the clients had withdrawn.

The owner of the gambling halls presented to the agents all the receipts that had been duplicated by the perpetrators of the scam. One of them doubled receipts for a value of about 116,000 euro, while the other did so for a value of about 153,000 euro. Both extracted all that money from the different cash vending machines located in the different game rooms owned by the complainant.

After the complaint and the subsequent collection of data, the agents began the search for the perpetrators, who were located and arrested after a few days. They are accused of fraud and made available to the Elche Investigating Court.