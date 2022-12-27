



Members of the Alicante Provincial Fire Department Consortium have rescued a fisherman who was injured in the Port of Torrevieja.

The events occurred on Christmas Eve, when the firefighters came to the aid of a fisherman who was at the tip of the breakwater in the port of Torrevieja and had fallen into the sea.

Although the man was able to return to the rockery, he had suffered injuries to his legs, hips and head, for which he needed the help of the firefighters to be rescued.

Subsequently, he was treated by medics, reports the Consortium.