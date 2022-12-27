



The Fire Brigade deployed twelve firefighters from the Almoradí and Orihuela stations to extinguish the flames in a fire in a house in Formentera caused by a chimney on Christmas day.

The call came in at 9:22 p.m. warning of a fire in a house located on Calle Acequia Nueva in the municipality, an area of ​​widespread orchards, located to the north of the town centre.

The origin of the incident, according to sources, was a chimney. The fire spread throughout the house and caused serious material damage due to the flames and the accumulation of smoke. When the emergency services there were no residents at the property.

A total of twelve firefighters travelled to the scene, including a sergeant and two corporals with three firefighting vehicles. They also had the support of the Local Police of Formentera del Segura.

It took just over two and a half hours to extinguish the fire with the bomberas able to leave the scene a little after midnight.