



San Jose Orphanage, Orihuela, has benefitted from over €6,000 raised by a plethora of people’s donations during 2022 that has gone towards lowering their premises ceilings to improve heating.

At the forefront of raising funds is entertainer Stevie Spit BEM and his long time associate Eileen Gleave.

“Over the year we have managed to find €6,935.00 for the kids, which has helped lower some of their ceilings.

“Work undertaken includes installation of ceiling lights, revamping 50% of the six mini- kitchens in the childrens quarters, and installation of new doors,” said Stevie.

“There is so many people to thank. Nanny – Eileen Gleave – who works tirelessly selling raffle tickets to raise money,” said Stevie, after helping the Orphanage, one of his many projects undertaken.

“Thanks also go to Chris Hanson, Anne, from the shop and Sarah Frapple. Lilly, Eamon and The Lynch Family and Sean, who wants to remain anonymous!,” who visited the Orphanage with Leroy Morales.

“Marie and the Los Alcazares Group, Campoverde Theatre Group. Sue. Yolo, The Emerald Isle, The London Tavern, Roda Golf, Vista Lounge, Legends, Leeson St, Evolutions, Audrey, Baz, and my wee Linda. BT15.

“Thanks also go to The Jersey Boys Experience and all the entertainers who have been so wonderful,” said Stevie.