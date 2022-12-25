An overview of airsoft accessories





We have prepared a list of the most essential and popular accessories that are frequently used in airsoft. They are used by both beginners and experienced players alike, they help you stay safe during the game, allow you to achieve better results and also provide you with comfort. Although we don’t have to use all the available airsoft equipment listed, it is definitely worth compiling your own set, thanks to which we will have a better experience overall.

Protective accessories

In airsoft or any activity where shooting is involved, safety should be our first priority, which is why airsoft safety glasses/goggles that meet ballistic standards are mandatory. Without them we will not take part in any game and we must always have them on when we are on the field of play.

Other protective accessories are not required, but they are definitely worth having.

Knee and elbow pads not only prevent injuries, but also increase comfort when shooting in situations where when we have to kneel down or lean on a hard surface. A similar function is performed by protective gloves, which also provide a better grip. It is worth choosing models dedicated to shooting, which are lightweight and allow for precise handling of the replica such as machine gun or airsoft pistol, and at the same time protect against cuts and other hand injuries.

Shooting accessories

In airsoft, equipment that allows us to achieve better results on the field of battle is also necessary. What does it mean? Longer and more accurate shots. Optical sights, such as red dot sights (for short and medium distances) and long range scopes (when we specialize in marksmanship) certainly help. They are not a substitute for skill and training, but even the most skilled shooters will benefit from using them.

Then again, a tactical flashlight is a must in dark environments, i.e. during CQB games and shooting games organized after dark. It is a small and light device that can be conveniently mounted on the replica, specifically on the accessory rail. This is yet another piece of shooting equipment that is widely used in airsoft.

Tactical equipment

We also have a wide range of tactical and military accessories to pick and choose from, which are used by many players which won’t necessarily affect your shooting experience per se. Such equipment includes durable, functional and comfortable military clothing. The use of camouflage can have a positive impact not only on our effectiveness during the game, but also increase our immersion.

Military clothing is complemented very well by helmets and tactical vests. The helmet also serves as head protection, and the vest provides quick access to necessary accessories, such as spare magazines, batteries or gas cartridges. A transport bag/case may also prove to be very useful, since we can pack all of the accessories mentioned above and, above all, the replica itself. Not only can we safely transport all our equipment in it, but we can also easily store it at our home later.