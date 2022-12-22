



If you think for one moment that I might be writing this week about New Year’s resolutions, well you have another thought coming! You totally ignored my tips on resolutions last year – and the year before that – and the year before that. Feel free to carry on as before and exercise your right to make up your own mind. We live in a free country …

In a more serious vein and as we reflect on the year just passed, we have to appreciate once more the beauty of living in a free society. Our TV screens beam horror into our living-rooms of slaughter and genocide in Ukraine, atrocities in Iran, ‘clamp-downs’ in China and basic human rights being denied all over the world. Anybody who thinks this could never happen here, needs to think again. According to Freedom House and World Population Review, the number of free countries has decreased between 2005 and 2021. The number of ‘partly free’ has increased over the same period, as has also ‘not free’. It is good to see Ireland listed in the top ten of free countries. We come in at number six, where for example, the United States doesn’t register in the top ten. About 42 per cent of countries are classified as free.

Looking ahead to the New Year, most people’s thoughts will dwell on trying to figure what ’23 has in store. Like the New Year resolutions, an awful lot of it won’t pan out as projected. You will hear many people lament around now; ‘we won’t be sorry to see the end of that one’, but for some, time will prove that the one gone by doesn’t compare badly with what lies ahead.

I got a present of ‘Old Moore’s Almanac’ (thanks Jerry) the other day. It must be thirty years ago since I last looked at this famous annual which carries a feature on predictions for the New Year for the past 259 years.

‘Old Moore’ forecasts a recession for next year … a safe enough prediction, I would say: But Moore goes further; ‘This year will mark the end of buying ‘stuff’. There will be a total reordering of the world and how finances work. Banks and governments have failed the people as have big pharma and corporations. The people will be untrusting of existing structures.’

‘UK has a huge political problem.’ (Another ‘banker’ I would say!) and ‘the Commonwealth starts to disband.’ ‘Germany and Switzerland in deep economic trouble.’ ‘Many people will move to Spain, Portugal and Italy, challenging the infrastructure there.’

‘Artificial sweeteners will be connected to health issues.’ (Now there is something that this column has commented on before Old Moore – as well as preservatives in food.) ‘A disease will be released from the ice caps.’

‘There will be a return to traditional values and conservative politics will usher in a return to religion-led lifestyles with mixed results.’ ‘Birthrate falls drastically. We are not replacing ourselves. Women will leave the workforce as a return to tradition becomes trendy.’

‘Donald Trump has a severe health warning.’ (Very difficult to restrain oneself from adding something to that one!)

Anyway, so as that we don’t rely entirely on plagiarism to fill the space I get paid for, let us throw in a few ‘Old Comaskey’ predictions.

Kerry will retain the Sam Maguire with David Clifford cementing his claim to be the greatest all-round Gaelic footballer of all time. Limerick, the hottest of favourites to retain the Liam McCarthy, will be shocked by a team wearing maroon. Galway will be crowned champions for the first time in six years. Camogie and ladies football will continue to grow in popularity, after providing some of the best sports entertainment of the year. Westmeath hurlers and footballers will be noted with ‘favourable mention’, give their fans a few great outings – but fall short of landing any silverware.

Despite all the hype and their number 1 ranking; Ireland’s rugby team will have a disappointing six-nations; but all will come good in October when they reach the World Cup Final.

February will be one of the mildest on record, but then the ‘sucker’s punch’; a ‘beast from the east’ will strike suddenly in March. We will witness the first concerted movement of people away from flood-risk houses in Ireland. Irish people will talk about the weather!

Sharon Ni Bheolain will have her hair cropped so she may use both eyes when reading the news. The RTE 9 o’clock TV news will surprise everybody by being shown at 9 o’clock some Saturday night. Liam Brady will suffer a fit of the giggles on the soccer panel.

Modesty prevents me from predicting the nominees for ‘Husband of the Year’.

Stay safe ….

Don’t Forget

A New Year’s resolution is something that goes in one year and out the other.