As well as national holidays (red days), and regional holidays, municipalities also celebrate local holidays, some of which revolve around local fiestas and events.
The Valencia Region has this week published a list of those local holidays for 2023, from which here are a selection:
- Alicante – 20 April and 23 June.
- Benijofar – 17 April and 25 July.
- Bigastro – 17 April and 16 August.
- Catral – 6 February and 7 December.
- Crevillente – 6 April and 10 October.
- Daya Nueva – 17 April and 29 September.
- Daya Vieja – 17 April and 8 September.
- Dolores – 31 March and 18 September.
- Elche – 17 April and 29 December.
- Guardamar del Segura – 25 July and 6 October.
- Los Montesinos – 31 July and 11 October.
- Orihuela – 17 July and 8 September.
- Pilar de la Horadada – 11 October and 13 October.
- Rojales – 29 June and 7 October.
- San Fulgencio – 16 January and 17 January.
- San Miguel de Salinas – 29 September and 26 December.
- Santa Pola – 17 April and 8 September.
- Torrevieja – 17 April and 26 December.
If your municipality isn´t listed, we apologise, but you can check with your local town hall, or the local Social Security office if you have one.