



As well as national holidays (red days), and regional holidays, municipalities also celebrate local holidays, some of which revolve around local fiestas and events.

The Valencia Region has this week published a list of those local holidays for 2023, from which here are a selection:

Alicante – 20 April and 23 June.

Benijofar – 17 April and 25 July.

Bigastro – 17 April and 16 August.

Catral – 6 February and 7 December.

Crevillente – 6 April and 10 October.

Daya Nueva – 17 April and 29 September.

Daya Vieja – 17 April and 8 September.

Dolores – 31 March and 18 September.

Elche – 17 April and 29 December.

Guardamar del Segura – 25 July and 6 October.

Los Montesinos – 31 July and 11 October.

Orihuela – 17 July and 8 September.

Pilar de la Horadada – 11 October and 13 October.

Rojales – 29 June and 7 October.

San Fulgencio – 16 January and 17 January.

San Miguel de Salinas – 29 September and 26 December.

Santa Pola – 17 April and 8 September.

Torrevieja – 17 April and 26 December.

If your municipality isn´t listed, we apologise, but you can check with your local town hall, or the local Social Security office if you have one.