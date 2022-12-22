



The staff working in the Torrevieja health department have collected more than 500 kilos of non-perishable food and a thousand toys for families without resources during the month of their collection campaign.

The involvement of the centre’s patients and professionals in this initiative represents a complete display of solidarity and commitment to the local social fabric, promoted by the members of the centre’s communication committee.

The “Asociación Donación Torrevieja y Alrededores” will now take charge of distributing food and toys among the families with economic problems, local groups and associations. The food, once classified by categories and destination target groups, will be delivered directly by local associations.