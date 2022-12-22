



Ticket number 05490, el Gordo, in the Christmas lottery, Sorteo Extraordinario de Lotería de Navidad de 2022, has resulted in prize winnings of 10,800,000 euro being shared in eight locations in the Valencia region.

Specifically, shares of the winning ticket were sold in Torrevieja and Castellón. For their part, two tenths have been sold in the Valencian municipality of Tavernes de la Valldigna, and one tenth in Xàbia, Alaquàs, Alfafar, Manises and Valencia.

Holding a “tenth” of the first prize ticket resulted in a win of 400,000 euro, the second prize, for which number 04074 was the winner, gave 125,000 euro for the tenth; or the third prize, 45250, of 50,000 for a tenth, although this ticket was sold entirely in Madrid.