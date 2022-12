Los Montesinos mayor has echoed the smiles and joy of the Vega Baja town’s Municipal School of Music pupils 2022 Christmas festival.

“There is nothing more beautiful than a child’s smile, in a house where there are small children there is joy.

“The little ones of our Municipal School of Music have had their Christmas festival.

“It’s nice to see how well they do – congratulations to their teacher and the rest of the teachers for their great work. Merry Christmas,” said Mayor Jose Manuel Butron.