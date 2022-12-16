



The Department of Equality, Social Rights and Inclusive Policies in Elche town hall has allocated 1,045,000 euro in 2022, around the same as neighbouring Torrevieja are spending on Christmas, to more than fifty social entities in the form of collaboration agreements and grants to improve people’s quality of life.

The figure that almost triples the investment made in 2016, which amounted to a total of 362,000 euro. This was announced by the Councillor of the area, Mariano Valera, at the first meeting of the Network of Collaborating Social Entities with the Department, held at the Ciutat d’Elx Congress Centre.

“I want to thank you in capital letters for your work”, Valera has expressed to the managers and members of the associations present. In addition, she recalled that the City Council will continue to bet on the promotion of the social initiative. And that the economic data of the budget items for four years “indicates the path that we have considered and we intend to follow.” For this reason, and despite the complicated situation derived from the international geopolitical scenario, Valera has assured that, for next year, the agreements and subsidies to the entities of the Network “will be maintained with the initial credits of 2022”.

“We are going to continue with that cohesion, coordination and good joint work of this Department with you, since you are the reflection of a participatory society and involved in solving the needs, problems and uncertainty of your associates, family members and in the entire population of this town in general,” said the head of Equality, Social Rights and Inclusive Policies, who praised the work carried out by the entities in favour of social justice, for a more equitable, just, egalitarian, diverse and inclusive society, “and that is why we are going to be by your side, to walk together and thank you for the work that each one of you does”.