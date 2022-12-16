



The CEIP Los Dolses school on the Orihuela Costa, and the Virgen del Belén at La Aparecida, have both had their electric circuit boxes upgraded, work which was “very necessary and urgent, since the increase in electricity consumption in both schools had caused the installation to be overloaded”, according to the Councillor for Education, María García.

The Department of Education has carried out the renovation of the electrical panels as part of the crash plan launched to meet the urgent maintenance needs of the centres, with the work being carried out by municipal workers from the Department of Infrastructures, although Education has invested 1,842 euro and 3,370 euro in Los Dolses and Virgen del Belén, respectively, for the purchase of the necessary material.

Specifically, the action carried out in the electrical installation of Los Dolses has consisted of the provision of a new protection and measurement box (indirect measurement), in addition to the replacement of conductors and fuses.

Likewise, María García has indicated that a major water leak in one of the CEIP Fernando de Loaces pipes has been repaired. “In this action, which was essential, we have had the collaboration of Hidraqua to locate the leak. A repair that has also solved the possible excess in the consumption of water in the centre”.

The councillor emphasised that her department continues to solve the urgent maintenance deficiencies that exist in the centres “not only with the shock plan, but with this type of investment that is necessary to tackle the accumulation of tasks that existed and that in this way we will be able to fine-tune the maintenance of the centres”.