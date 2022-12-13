



In 2022 Spain’s Imserso subsidised holiday scheme for resident pensioners offers 816,000 trips for the new season.

The cut-price holiday scheme, sponsored by the Spanish government, saw more culture and nature-filled breaks for its autumn programme.

The Spanish government’s scheme covers the peninsular’s coast, the islands and in inland areas of Spain.

Cultural and nature-related activities are at the forefront of the latest offerings with organisers having designed packages that grant more autonomy to the holidaymakers so that they can use their private vehicle to make certain trips.

There are also many shorter duration packages available for the busy pensioner.

“Inland, cultural and nature tourism is increasingly in demand by pensioners,” said Luis Alberto Barriga, Imserso’s general director.

Imserso has seen a huge demand. Depending on the dates, and type of accommodation, prices range from 405 euros (the cost of a ten-day stay in the Canary Islands), to 116 euros for four days in a provincial capital.

The new season offerings began from September 20 and are available to all pensioners legally resident in Spain, regardless of income.