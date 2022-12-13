



Two local Torrevieja Royal Antediluvian Order of Buffaloes Lodges (Buffs) clubbed together to raise the sum of 1500 Euros to purchase 300 chickens for the ‘A Helping Hand Food and Clothes Bank’ located in El Chapparal.

‘A Helping hand’ was started during the pandemic to help local families in need, the charity currently supports over 600 struggling people of all nationalities.

Lodge Member Brother Dan Davis made the delivery on behalf of the Lodges and was so overwhelmed by the good work carried out by the volunteers that he stayed to help Nikki and her volunteer ladies.

The RAOB one of the largest fraternal movements in the UK has two Lodges in Spain. The Grand Primo of Spain, Hamish McConnachie said “ the Buffs have been in existence since the early 1800s and have helped millions of people around the world, our two local Lodges, The Patience Lodge which meets on a Sunday Morning and the Washington Lodge which meets on a Wednesday, both at Dilly’s bar have supported many local charities and groups in the local area over the years.

The Buffs are always looking for new members and anyone wishing to join should contact our Secretary Dave Tonge on j.dtonge@yahoo.co.uk

Photo, Dan ‘The man’ Davis