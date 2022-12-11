



The traditional municipal nativity scene has been inaugurated in Mojácar with the blessing of the Santa María Church parish priest, Víctor Manuel Fernández, and with the presence of the Mojácar Mayor, Rosa María Cano, her government team and many members of the public, who as is customary attend this very traditional Christmas religious act.

The nativity scene has 35 figures that represent the most representative characters of traditional nativity scenes. Its elaboration is inspired by the construction and the landscape of Mojácar, using traditional fabrics, as well as the utensils that appear in the different scenes. It is situated in Plaza del Frontón, below the Santa María Parish Church.

The figures are highly realistic, acquired by the Local Council 50 years ago from a well-known Murcia workshop, with a Neopolitan tradition and inspiration from the Murcian nativity scene masters in their work.

Following the blessing, those attending could sample typical Christmas sweet treats, which accompanied by a good cup of hot chocolate extended the festivity, already with a marked atmosphere of Christmas and of excitement among both the children and the grown-ups, now that Christmas is approaching, and with the hope of the whole town that, along with the support of the entire region and of Andalucía, feels very close to being able to “shine brighter” this Christmas.

This inauguration opens the programme of Christmas activities with the Christmas Zambomba Flamenca, in which flamenco singers will share traditional Christmas carols with those going along to the locality’s Multi-Uses Centre from 8pm onwards.

Flamenco continues filling Mojácar with light and colour at 8pm on Sunday 11th December in the Multi-Uses Centre.

On Wednesday 14th, among the religious acts, the traditional Festival of Nine Lessons and Carols stands out. An emotional meeting between faithful Catholics and evangelists for the reading of the nine lessons and an exchange of traditional carols from both cultures. It will be in the Santa María Church at 8.30pm.

There is a date with music and dance on Friday 16th December in the Multi-Uses Centre at 6pm, with a recital by the Music School students. And dance, in the same venue, at 8.30pm, with the latest performance by the Fusión Natalia Dance School.

The programme continues throughout the Festive Season with carol concerts, cinema, parties for children, at which the presence of Santa Claus is expected, a postcard competition, a fun proposal from the Mojácar Music Band titled “Your town sounds familiar”, and many other activities about which you can consult the Christmas programme the Local Council has made available to all its social media followers.