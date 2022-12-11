



On 8 December CL.A.R.O. held its 16th General Assembly, having advanced the date from November next year to take account of the Orihuela municipal elections to be held in May, 2023. The Assembly was informed of the main activities of the party over the past year, updated the membership of key organs of the party and debated the political situation and C.L.A.R.O’S options in relation to its participation in next year’s local elections.

The report on activities highlighted the de facto end of its coalition with Cambiemos Orihuela who supported the motion of censure in April bringing about a change of government without having informed C.L.A.R.O. Notwithstanding this major political development, during the past year C.L.A.R.O. has been engaged in a vast range of activities in close cooperation with neighbourhood associations in particular the Association of Vecinos de Cabo Roig and Lomas (AVCRL) dedicated to the improvement of basic services and civic facilities of benefit to Orihuela Costa. These included the disastrous state of street cleaning in Orihuela Costa, efforts to improve the maintenance of parks and gardens, roads and pavements, improvements to health care, and the system of collection and treatment of sewage. C.L.A.R.O., in cooperation with FAOC (Federation of Associations of Orihuela Costa) devoted considerable efforts to advance the realisation of a multi-cultural centre and Library. C.L.A.R.O’S continuing efforts to save Cala Mosca from the environmental destruction of the construction of 2,200 new houses and apartments were evidenced by a legal complaint, still under consideration, concerning the abandonment by the Developer of the protection of the two endangered species in Cala Mosca. C.L.A.R.O actively supported the work of the Platform Save Cala Mosca which submitted a new petition to the European Parliament as well as organising several events to mobilise public opinion. Finally C.L.AR.O supported the newly created Association for Culture in Orihuela Costa (ACOC) and its programme of activities during the summer.

Although in the present lamentable situation of the state of street cleaning in Orihuela Costa, despite the promise by the new coalition government of a shock plan to clean up the coast, and the collapse of the contracts for maintenance of parks and gardens and repair of streets, the Assembly recognised that thanks to the combined efforts of C.L.A.R.O and the principal neighbourhood associations on the coast over the past years, progress has been made on a number of issues which will contribute significantly to the wellbeing of residents of Orihuela Costa. These include:

The opening of the Emergency Services Centre with local police service 24 hours a day

A project for the construction of a multi-cultural auditorium and Library with its site and budget decided leaving it only to be put out to tender

The reception and reform of 8 parks in Pau 20, La Ciñuelica and their future maintenance

Tender issued for work centre in Pau 26, of interest to several urbanisations, for street cleaning activities including offices and vehicle location and cleaning in an environmentally acceptable complex

An investment of €5.5m in the system of collection and treatment of sewage

A provisional budget for a cemetery for Orihuela Costa and the commitment to seek a suitable location

The location on a 24 h basis of a medical ambulance (SAMU) in Orihuela Costa and the decision to enlarge the existing Health Centre in Cabo Roig

The NON-CONSTRUCTION still of 2,200 houses and apartments in Cala Mosca, in large part due to 12 years of struggle by C.L.A.R.O, with a reasonably positive prospect of saving this emblematic area of Orihuela Costa

In relation to C.L.A.R.O’S political strategy, the Assembly considered the political situation. The new coalition government of PSOE and Ciudadanos is failing to achieve its objectives of breaking the political deadlock and approving an overdue budget. Its supporting partner Cambiemos is increasingly distancing itself from the government. Ciudadanos faces political annihilation at the national level and huge losses in Orihuela. This is significant since Ciudadanos in 2019 was the second most voted party in Orihuela Costa (with support from and positions in the Ciudadanos electoral list of former members of C.L.A.R.O. who have now formed a party for the independence of Orihuela Costa). The destination of these votes in 2023 will be important. The Popular Party is seeking to overcome its internal differences and return to power next year, but is engaged in competition for votes with Vox.

In the context of this political instability the Assembly considered C.L.A.R.O’S options. They range from contesting next year’s local elections alone to seeking an electoral alliance with another party. Contesting the election alone presents the problem of crossing the threshold of 5% of the total vote in the municipality, which has always been elusive. Entering an electoral alliance with another party is a real alternative. But it was stressed that such an alliance must be useful, leading to concrete improvements for Orihuela Costa. In informal contacts with several Orihuela parties they have shown an interest, knowing that C.L.A.R.O has consistently received close to a thousand votes in Orihuela Costa which is the equivalent of one or more councillors given the workings of the voting system. Cambiemos realised this advantage in 2019 and in an electoral alliance with C.L.A.R.O. increased its representation by one councillor, just short of two.

The conclusion of this debate was that given the extent of political uncertainty it was too early to define a specific electoral strategy. C.L.A.R.O should defer a decision until February or March, 2023 and hold an Extraordinary General Meeting then when the political situation should be clearer and the prospects of a useful electoral alliance could be considered.

Finally the Assembly elected a new Executive Committee and Committee of Guarantees as required by the revised law on political parties.

The new and enlarged Executive Committee comprises:

Antonio Cerdan – President

Huberto Canovas – Secretary General

Christian Vanderzeypen – Treasurer

Helene Akerman

Bob Houliston

Bob Hunkin

The Assembly welcomed this enlarged Committee with a balance reflecting the different nationalities of the coast and gave a particular welcome to the election of Helene Akerman, former President of the party, anticipating her return to active involvement in local politics. Christian Vanderzeypen, of Belgian nationality, is a long standing member of C.L.A.R.O and with a business background is well qualified to become Treasurer.

The three members of the Committee of Guarantees are:

Alfonso Crespa

Ana M. Martinez

Jean Jacques Moeschinger