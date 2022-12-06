



On Friday, 11th November, a local Freemason’s Lodge, San Juan de España No 28, made a donation of €1000 to the town hall in Alfaz del Pi so that they can distribute much needed food among the most vulnerable families in the municipality.

The Town Hall was approached and asked what the appropriate type of food would be to donate, and delivery was arranged through Sra. Isabel Such Mendoza, a representative of Mendoza supermarket, Alfaz del Pi.

Pictured in the photo are W Bro Jerry Roberts (WM of San Juan), W Bro Ian Makin (IPM), Bro Jason Fowler (JW), and the ‘Mendoza’ delivery team

