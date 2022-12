Thousands of people attended the Children’s Parade for the Torrevieja Patron Saint Festivities, that featured 200 characters and seven floats parading.

One of the main vantage points was calle Ramón Gallud with the local Police and Civil Protection Volunteers in attendance.

“The youngsters enjoyed a magnificent afternoon of illusion and smiles, thanks to the care of our law enforcement,” said a Torrevieja Fiestas Patronales 2022 spokesperson.