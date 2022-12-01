



The President of the Generalitat, Ximo Puig, has highlighted that the rehabilitation of the historic Customs building in Torrevieja is an example of how public-private cooperation makes it possible to gain “public space by and for the city and for its thousands of visitors”.

This was highlighted after visiting, together with the Minister of Finance, Arcadi España, the new offices of Ports de la Generalitat in the Port of Torrevieja after a remodelling that is part of the complementary actions of the public concession to build a leisure and commercial area.

Puig has pointed out that both the actions in the port and the remodelling of the Customs building that will house the Ports de la Generalitat offices reflect that the objectives of the concession “are being met” and that well-planned projects give “positive results” for the whole of the citizenry.

Puig has thanked both the concessionaire and the Torrevieja Council for their collaboration in carrying out an initiative that will also make it possible to offer “the best possible public service” from this building for administrative use.