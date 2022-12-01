



PIOC are pleased to announce that we are holding “clinics” every single weekday next week (and beyond), to inform local residents about how to register to vote in the municipal elections in 2023.

The venues and times are as follows

Monday – SPORTS BAR (Playa Flamenca Centre) 2.30pm

Tuesday – EMERALD ISLE (La Florida) 11am

Tuesday – DI STEPHANOS (La Zenia) 2pm

Wednesday – LIME BAR (Los Dolses) 2pm

Thursday – RUMOURS (Citrus Centre) 3pm

Friday – LEESON STREET (Los Dolses) – 11am

You won’t have a choice if you don’t have a voice!

Registering to vote isn’t as complicated or scary as you may think and we will be on hand to guide you through the process.

Our aim is simply to help everyone who has the right to vote registers before the deadline which is 15th January 2023 for Non-EU residents and 31st January 2023 for EU residents.

On behalf of everyone at PIOC, we of course thank all of the venues who have kindly set aside the time and space to facilitate these public information walk-in clinics.

Keep checking our page for more information and more schedules in the following weeks to come.