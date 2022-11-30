



The Ministry of Health in the Community of Valencia wants to reopen some mass vaccination centres to promote vaccination against covid-19, which will work without an appointment and for people of any age. This was announced by the Minister of Health, Miguel Mínguez, although he has not specified their locations or a timetable.

Currently, the percentage of booster doses that have been administered in people between 60 and 69 years of age is 22.27% of the population compared to 30.85% of the state average, making the Valencian community the fourth autonomy with worse data in this age group behind only the Canary Islands, Ceuta and Melilla, according to the Ministry of Health.

“The takeup amongst those over 80 years of age is very good, but from 60 to 80 years of age we are administering more flu vaccinations than covid so we are going to notify the remaining population via SMS so that they can go get vaccinated. We plan to open care points for people of all ages so that anyone can get vaccinated without an appointment.