



More than 36,000 people have visited the salt lake every year since it first opened to tourist activity in 2018 and now a new initiative could see that number rising even more with the addition of with guided routes on foot or by bicycle.

Torrevieja’s Councillor for Tourism, Rosario Martínez is now promoting the new route which will be opened next Saturday, December 10, (on foot) and on Sunday, December 11, by bicycle, both starting at 9:00 a.m.

The tour will begin inside the gate of Las Salinas, on Calle Portalicos, where an area has been set up to park bicycles and welcome visitors. Tickets can be collected at the store just inside the gate but a prior reservation is necessary by email to: visitatorrevieja@salins.com or by phone at 966 90 13 50 or 680 55 22 91

The minimum number in a group is 5 people and the route on both foot and bike is suitable for the of all types of public. For the bicycle route you must provide your own bike (helmets are also mandatory) and the minimum age is five years.

The initiative is open to individuals, companies, school groups, associations or clubs. It is a 3.4 kilometre route, in which you can visit the entire industrial zone, the abandoned “chemical” factories, the famous stacker or “bird”, the pink lakes, the setting area for traditional salt craft boats, the mountains of salt or the salt hill that was formed to start of the Tour de Espana cycling race.

The visit by bicycle lasts approximately one hour and on foot for around an hour and a half. But in both you can enjoy a unique lagoon landscape and the most visible symbols of the historic Torrevejense salt mine exploitation.

These new routes are in addition to the popular salt train that was launched in 2018, after the efforts of the previous government team.

Since then the facilities have been visited by some 150,000 people, including thousands of Torreviejas who, paradoxically, have never had access to the industry that led to the birth of the town.