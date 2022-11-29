



A free meal for 48 members of the Orihuela Costa and District Branch of the RBL as all those involved in the poppy collection, in whatever capacity, be they distributors, collectors or rattlers of tins, even some of Eddies little helpers, all gathered at the Laughing Leprechaun in Cabo Roig on Wednesday afternoon where they each enjoyed a free meal of steak and chips with trimmings, fish and chips with mushy peas, and of course the compulsory half a bottle of wine.

The meal was provided free of charge, largely due to a generous donation from The Leader Newspaper as a reward for their efforts with the poppy appeal in which the branch anticipates yet another bumper year.

And there was a bonus, well two actually. First the presentation to the branch poppy appeal of 250 euros raised at the venue’s musical bingo afternoons during the last few weeks, and second, live music with the Costa’s youngest Boy Band, The Blend.

The food was first class, the music was great and, as is always the case, the company was brilliant.