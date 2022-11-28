



On 16th November, Sales Assistant Maria Georgieva from Specsavers Ópticas Javea, presented Malcolm Saunders from Calpe & Benissa Lions with 10 boxes of glasses to be taken to the Lions recycling centre in San Vicente de Raspaig and distributed to those in need. This is the latest in a long line of donations to this excellent charity, passing over old and unwanted glasses from their customers to go on and give the gift of sight to some of the world’s poorest people.

Isabel Fenollar, Specsavers Opticas Javea’s Store Director commented, “We were so pleased to make this donation of over 1,500 pairs of glasses to the Lions Club. We’ve been collecting glasses in store since we opened in 2006 and donated 2,000 pairs this time last year too and would estimate that we’ve collected over 30,000 pairs of glasses since 2006. We would like to say thank you to all the people who have donated their unwanted glasses. Every pair will make a huge difference to someone’s life.”

The glasses will be sent to the Lions Club’s recycling plant in Alicante to be graded according to prescription strength, cleaned and boxed for distribution.

Carole Saunders from Calpe & Benissa Lions commented, “The Lions Recycling Centre recently announced that they have sent over 8,500 pairs of glasses to Morocco, Senegal, the Philippines, Mexico, Venezuela and Madagascar. They are working hard to fulfil requests from charitable organizations around the world, and it is just amazing the work they do – giving so many people the gift of sight. This donation from Specsavers in Javea will help them keep going with their mission to provide glasses where people have limited access to optical care and we’re very grateful to everyone who donated their glasses.”

Lions Club representatives are located across many developing countries including Africa and India. They test the eyes of locals and send requests for the required prescription glasses onto the fulfilment plant. Lions Club International collects about 30 million pairs of glasses to be re-dispensed every year, with each one being donated and hand selected for specific people in need.

Specsavers Ópticas have a strong relationship with the Lions Club and glasses can be donated at any of their nine stores on the Costa del Sol, Costa Blanca and Mallorca. To find your nearest store visit www.specsavers.es