



A group headed up by members of the Military History Group from the Torrevieja U3A paid a visit to the Museo Histórico Militar de Cartagena (Military History Museum) on 23rd November.

The museum is staffed by unpaid volunteers who are responsible for many aspects of the running of the museum including tours of the exhibits, maintenance of vehicles, etc.

One of the many exhibits there is a Guinness World Record winning exhibit of over 3000 hand made, dinky sized replicas of everything from Land Rovers to Tanks to Aircraft and munitions which were produced over a period of 60 years by a disabled ex-serviceman. The collection was donated to the museum by the widow of the constructor.

The group were also able to watch a team of mainly UK volunteers work on a tank that they have been rebuilding from 2 separate tanks over the past 12 years. They were in the process of attempting to start the engine but unfortunately had to give up for the time being.

After a very entertaining tour the group then moved on to a local restaurant where they partook of a splendid Menu del Dia.

An enjoyable conclusion to an enjoyable day.

Should anyone be interested in this group, or any of the many other activities that Torrevieja U3A offers to its members, then visit our website torreviejau3a.org. where you can find everything you need to know including how to join the association.