



Residents on The Valencias Urbanisation Villamartin gathered on Tuesday 22nd November to help Mrs Audrey Smith celebrate her 100th birthday at a surprise party.

Audrey was presented with lovely gifts and a card signed by all the residents and everyone present enjoyed musical entertainment provided by

Vocalists Lorna Michelle, Leroy Morales and Dave MacLeod. A great day was had by all.

The photo of Audrey with the 2 men are her son Steve and Son in law Ray.

Single photos of Audrey and others of some residents. Any further information you may require you can email me or telephone 966791812

Sandra Smith