



Don’t miss out on the fun, come and be entertained with Long John Silver and his dastardly pirates, along with Seadog Sam and Seaweed Willy when they sail on the good ship Hispaniola from Bristol Docks to find treasure in the Caribbean. Sailing along with them are lots of other savoury and unsavoury characters who are also after the treasure, including the Squire, who loves a bit of Spotted Dick, and his daughter Jennifer who falls in love with Jim (played by a woman), accompanied by his mum (played by a man)….. yes only in panto!!! Who will get there first…. and is there any treasure to be found and will the ghosts and the evil Captain Bloodheart be able to stop them?

Rip roaring songs, slapstick comedy, lots of laughter and dancing with the Crazy Ladies, its all there for you to enjoy at The Cardinal Belluga Theatre in San Fulgencio on December 1st and 2nd at 7.15pm and December 3rd at 2.15pm. Tickets are only 10€ adults and 5€ children and can be purchased at the following ticket outlets. For further information email voreilly16@googlemail.com.

Card Place, Benimar; Post Room, Benijofar; Post Box, Dona Pepa; Post Box, Entre Naranjos; Cards and More, La Marina; Carpet Heaven, Los Montesinos; Bargain Books, San Miguel; Help Vega Baja, San Miguel; Quesada Computers, Quesada

The cast have worked very hard to bring you this fantastic production and are looking forward to meeting all you landlubbers and entertaining you.

Donations from ticket sales will go to various local charities.

