



Racing San Miguel youth team entertained the crowd in a eight goal 4-4 draw against Promises Rojales, in what was a spectacular comeback.

The game started uphill for Racing, who conceded after 9 minutes to trail 1-0. Marcos equalised soon after, with Promises leading 3-1 at half-time.

Early in the second half Promises increased their lead to 4-1 – before a Racing fightback, with the red and blue coach making changes proving fruitful.

Racing began to put together good combinative play and became a danger to Promises, going on to bag three goals taking a point in a 4-4 thriller, following goals by Amine, Youssef and Cristian.