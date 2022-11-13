



We lead with a report on the many Remembrance commemorations that have been held around the Vega Baja and Costa Calida to honour those who have lost their lives in conflict. This year was particularly emotional, being the first for many to be observed without the presence of HM Queen Elizabeth, who sadly passed away in September.

Amongst the many stories inside we also report on delays at Alicante Airport border controls which resulted in 22 people missing their Ryanair flight to Manchester last Tuesday, and the start of the trial of two Guardia Officers who were involved in a Pub Fight in Torrevieja.