Will the Shiba Inu coin reach $10





By the mid-2010s, the attention of a huge audience was focused on cryptocurrencies. In addition to serious projects like Ethereum, comic coins began to appear. There were no serious technologies or experienced development teams behind them.

Such cryptocurrencies did not promise investors breakthroughs in terms of mass communications or financial technologies, but were issued “for fun.” Later, they gained huge popularity, serious companies began to accept them for payment, and investment funds were invested in them.

The first such coin was Dogecoin (DOGE). It was launched in 2013 and was inspired by the then-popular meme with a dog of the Shiba Inu breed. By 2020, the capitalization of Dogecoin exceeded $1 billion.

An anonymous enthusiast decided to take advantage of the success and launched his own cryptocurrency Shiba Inu (SHIBA). During the period of strong growth of the cryptocurrency market in 2020-2021, SHIB also showed huge growth. Now an entire decentralized ecosystem is unfolding on its basis.

Shiba Inu appeared in 2020 as an alternative cryptocurrency meme and owes its popularity primarily to retail investors who were searching for inexpensive tokens. The creator of the project named it a “Dogecoin killer”. And if in 2021 Dogecoin increased by 3.100%, then the token under the name SHIB – by 49 million percent!

But after the rapid growth of SHIB and the subsequent pullback of the cost, the cryptocurrency market is asking a simple question: what awaits the cryptocurrency next? To answer it, let’s look at the history, technological aspects, and future plans of the project.

The beginning of Shiba Inu

Shiba Inu is a fairly young project since the first draft of its technical description was shown to the public in April 2020, just three months before the release of the SHIB token. It was captivating for several purposes.

Firstly, its creator Ryoshi used a pseudonym – just like the author of bitcoin Satoshi Nakamoto. Initially, the technical description was published on Github. Though the cryptocurrency meme was met with skepticism due to anonymity, Ryoshi was quite motivated by the idea of decentralization.

He did not receive anything from the primary token offering, which is confirmed by Etherscan. Ryoshi also said that he launched this initiative as a volunteer and did not spend any money on it. He acquired all the potential assets of SHIB at his disposal on the open market.

Will the Shiba Inu coin reach $10

Let’s try to answer will the Shiba Inu coin reach $10 or not. The Shiba Inu Coin’s value has steadily increased, but it will never cost $10. Taking into account the massive amount of SHIB in public hands, it is simply mathematically impossible. If the selling price of Shiba Inu achieves $10, it will be bigger than the GDP of the US and several more countries mixed. This is extremely unlikely, especially for a meme cryptocurrency.

Aside from the ridiculous market capitalization, Shiba Inu achieving $10 would require an impossibly high demand level. To put this into perspective, this coin would need to rise by 40,209,087.1%. This is extremely unlikely for two purposes: To start, Shiba Inu has already surpassed its initial cost by more than 30,000,000%.

To rise by another 40,000,000%, a more convincing reason than the hype would be required. Also, apart from 2020, when SHIB and DOGE dominated the meme cryptocurrency market, there is now a plethora of new, smaller-cap meme coins with greater growth prospects. Shiba Inu approaching $10 is clearly improbable. Shiba Inu ought to have a real goal of $1.

Shiba Inu Growth Prospects

Shiba Inu has already gone through all the stages of hype and has taken its place in the cryptocurrency industry. The next tweets of Elon Musk are unlikely to affect the quotes. To a greater extent, the price of SHIB will depend on the dynamics of the rest of the market, led by Bitcoin.

Shiba Inu is trading at $0.00001078. If Bitcoin moves to growth, the next target will be a corridor between $0.00003 and $0.00004. There is a resistance level there. Then the price may move to the levels of $0.000065-$0.00007. The historical maximum for Shiba Inu is 0.00008867 US dollars, but a very powerful reversal of the cryptocurrency market will be needed to achieve or overcome it. Such a scenario is unlikely.

Many Shiba Inu investors pinned their hopes on the listing of the cryptocurrency in the Robinhood application. It happened, but there was no special effect on the course. The quotes showed an increase of 20% and then continued to fall. Approximately the same picture was in 2021 when SHIB was listed on Coinbase. This shows how much SHIB depends on the rest of the cryptocurrency market.

So far, nothing says anything about the future growth of Bitcoin. 2022 was a bad year for the main coin and the rest of the market. But it may be an opportunity to buy cryptocurrency inexpensively. The best investments are made during periods of recession.

Conclusion

Although there is not much use for the Shiba Inu ecosystem yet and can not offer interesting original features, the past growth of 2,600,000% shows that Shiba Inu is capable of taking off. It can be kept in a diversified portfolio along with other cryptocurrencies. When the prices of cryptocurrencies go up, Shiba Inu quotes may surprise with growth.

https://images.unsplash.com