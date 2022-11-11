



This week Carp-R-Us fished the final match of its 2022 Summer-Autumn series on the Rio Segura between Bigastro and Jacarilla. After some overnight rain, the day proved dry and warm albeit that the river was up and flowing very fast. There were lots of snags in the water which meant landing fish was difficult with some very large carp escaping in the underwater branches. The match was won by Willy Moons (Belgium) on peg 2 with 9.64 kgs of carp and barbel.

In fact, a lot of small barbel were caught which bodes well for coming years. Second using pole and corn was Tony Flett (Scouseland) with 5.26 kgs from peg 5 and third using a maggot clip feeder was Alfonso Yagues (Spain) with 4.50 kgs from peg 1. Apart from Willy, everyone grumbled about lost fish and end rigs. At least, for a change, no terrapins were caught. To cap it all, Willy also won the ‘lucky peg’

This means that the Summer/Autumn series finishes as a tie between Willy and Tony who both had 270 points. Third was Jeremy Fardoe with 265 points. Congratulations to Willy and Tony.

Further information about the club can be found on its website www.carp-r-us.weebly.com or on the Facebook page Carp-R-Us Fishing Costa Blanca.