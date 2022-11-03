



JAM4YOU is for Communities of San Luis, La Siesta and Far Far beyond. Musicians/people travel from all around the Salt Lakes to come and play or sit in the crowd to enjoy FREE Entertainment, being surrounded by great talent. The event on The Square attracts a crowd of over 300 people weekly, from many districts, everyone is welcome.

On San Luis Square local businesses of bars and restaurants all join together with the ‘JAM4YOU’ to support the above charities. The bars and restaurants are: The Chicken Shack, Luz De Luna, Star of India and Asian Jardin Chinese. You can reserve a table at all these places for the ‘JAM4YOU’ every Sunday.

The House Band are called ‘The Jamtastics’, Brad (Alan Bradbury) formed the band, who are: Brad on Keys, Ian H on Guitar, Big Kev on Bass, Age on Drums and Belinda McBride the Co-ordinator who sticks everything together. All Musicians are invited to play or sing and they give their free time to perform for the public, to raise food and money for people less fortunate than us and all the needy Veterans here in Spain.

Tim Mayhen, a representative from the Royal British Legion in Torrevieja, says he would like to thank ‘The Jamtastics Band’ Belinda McBride, The San Luis Square bars and restaurants for inviting the RBL stall at the ‘JAM4YOU’. Every cent collected helps the Veterans here in Spain. If any ex serving member of any armed forces wish to join the RBL Torrevieja branch please go along to one of their meetings held at the Oasis bar behind San Luis Square every 3rd Tuesday of the month, at 18.30pm.

The FOOD bank Alimentos Solidarios in Torrevieja, would also like to thank everybody mentioned above who support families who are struggling in these times.

A special day for the 13th November Remembrance day, will be held in San Luis Square, the ‘JAM4YOU’ will embrace the RBL at 5pm. The Spain North District Chairman will attend with the Chairlady of Torreveija, anyone who as medals please come along and wear them if you wish. At 5pm will be the Exhoration and the Bugler will play Last Post, followed by one minute silence.

All we ask is that you please bring a contribution of non-perishable food for the FOOD bank.

Belinda McBride