The following Acts of Remembrance have been arranged around Spain District North this Remembrancetide. Everyone is welcome to join us in commemorating The Fallen, you don’t have to be a member of the Legion or even Ex-Services.
For more details, please contact the Branch concerned through their Facebook page or using the details on our web page https://counties.britishlegion.org.uk/counties/spain-north/the-district-its-branches/
- Benidorm Branch – a service at the Poppy Tree on Friday 11th November and a Remembrance Service on Sunday, 13thNovember
- Gandia and District Branch – to be held in the Rafol de Salem Town Hall on Sunday, 13th November, starting at 11.30
- Gran Alacant and La Marina Branch are hosting this year’s District North Service of Remembrance in Santa Pola on Sunday, 13th November, starting at 14.00
- Hondon Valley Branch – a service in La Iglesia Parroquial de Nuestra Señora de la Salud, Calle Juan Carlos, Hondón de los Frailes on Friday, 11th November, congregation to be seated by 10.40
- Javea Branch – A service in Teulada Parish Church in the town square on Friday, 11th November, starting at 18.30 and a service in the Fishermen’s Church in Javea Port on Sunday 13th November, starting at 15.00
- Murcia Branch – a service in the Memorial Garden, Camposol Sector A, Mazarron, on Friday 11th November, starting at 11:15.
- Orihuela Costa and District Branch – to be held at the Capilla de las Mil Palmeras on Sunday, 13th November, starting at 10.45
- Torrevieja Branch – to be held in the Iglesia de la Concepción, Torrevieja on Friday, 11th November
- Val d’Albaida Branch – to be held at El Pasat, Albaida on Sunday, 13th November, meeting at 11.30