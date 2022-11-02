



The following Acts of Remembrance have been arranged around Spain District North this Remembrancetide. Everyone is welcome to join us in commemorating The Fallen, you don’t have to be a member of the Legion or even Ex-Services.

For more details, please contact the Branch concerned through their Facebook page or using the details on our web page https://counties.britishlegion.org.uk/counties/spain-north/the-district-its-branches/