



The latest campaign launched across Valencia to encourage recycling from agricultural production, mostly involving the collection of plastic sheets used to protect crops, has resulted in 49.2 tons of waster being collected, which means a total of almost 200 tons have now been collected.

The vice president of the Consell Agrari de València (CAV), Alejandro Ramon, has highlighted “the importance of these figures, which confirm the need for this type of initiative to make it easier for farmers to deposit this plastic waste.” The objective of these campaigns is to “facilitate the deposit of this waste safely and prevent it from ending up in ditches, or ravines.”

The head of Agriculture, Sustainable Food and Huerta has pointed out that “plastics are a serious environmental problem throughout the world and also in L’Horta de València, especially in L’Horta Nord, where extensive use is made of thermal blankets”. “We wanted to respond with campaigns that have already collected nearly 200 tons of plastic, which makes us reflect on where they would have ended up if they had not been collected on time.”