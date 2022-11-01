



SC Torrevieja defeated CF Sporting de San Fulgencio 2-1 in the Valencia 1st Regional Group 8 on Sunday with Omar (pictured) amongst the goals.

The victory saw Torry moving up to fourth place in the table on 13 points, with Pinoso CF A top on 15 points on goal difference, behind Aspe UD A and CF Sporting de San Fulgencio.

Meanwhile SC Torrevieja second team suffered a 3-2 defeat against Atlético Benejúzar in a highly disputed match that saw Diaz and Esteban net for Torry.

Racing San Miguel’s yo-yo form returned following a 3-1 away defeat against Alguena CF that saw them drop down to 11th in the table on 6 points.

Guardamar Soccer CD took three points in a 3-1 away win against CD Athletic San Fulgencio A in the Valencia 2nd Regional Group 16 on Sunday to increase their lead at the top on 18 points.

Atletico Benejuzar A defeated Sporting Costablanca 3-2, with Athletic Crevillente and Bigastro CF drawing 0-0.

Racing San Miguel Cadete victory in a great match at the Montesico Blanco result was 10-2 against CD Horadada – with seven goals from Pau – and Enrique, Ili and Rayan amongst the goals.