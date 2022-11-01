



SC Torrevieja women defeated CD Cox women at the Gabriel Samper Field of the Ciudad Deportiva.

Coach Pedro Crespo’s starting line-up of Lucila, Cris, Alicia, Loarces, Jewel, Mónica, Carmen, Celia, Sandra, Alba and Alicia, impressed in front of a plethora of spectators.

Torry took the lead through Alba after two minutes when scoring inside the penalty area with her shot nut-megging CD Cox goalkeeper.

It was Alba who netted Torry’s second goal after 17 minutes, when cutting inside the area and shooting that saw the ball bounce off the ‘keeper to lead 2-0 at half time.

In the second half Crespo made a triple substitution, Keren, Maya and Saray entering the field replacing Jewel, Celia and Sandra.

Maya assisted in increasing Torry’s lead in the 47th minute, with Monica heading home at the far post.