



Former Strictly Come Dancing star Vincent Simone who is on tour in the UK with his Tango Passions 2022-23 show is to be joined by Torrevieja based dance legend Katie Street in the New Year.

“Vincent came to Spain and told me the producer was looking for a dancer for the Tango Passions tour,” Katie exclusively told me.

Georgia International dance champion Katie, who move from London to Torrevieja on the Costa Blanca, said: “I never thought I would be chosen for the project – because there are so many great dancers in Britain, and I live in Spain.”

Katie, who went to the Imperial Society of Teachers of Dancing, said: “Vincent chose me, because we’ve had a lot of practice and we’ve performed together.”

Katie, currently starring in the Strictly Dance Spain show, said: “The producer of Tango Passions Paul Irvine wanted a dancer, who can also play the piano.

“I’m glad Vincent chose me. I am excited and delighted to be part of the Tango Passions team.”

Tango Passions cast includes co-star Paula Duarte, alongside Vincent Simone: “We have an amazing cast and an amazing show in Tango Passions.

“It has always been a dream of mine to come back with a brand new Tango show since the day when I used to tour with Flavia.

“People can expect all the different emotions, from Tango, to lust, to obsession.

“One of those shows, which in my opinion is one of the best, with Tango Passions transported from Argentina,” said Punta Prima based Vincent.

“There is no life without Tango, and there’s no Tango without passions – that’s why we called it the Tango Passions,” added Vincent.

Katie said: “Being on stage means a lot to me. I started dancing at the age of five, and danced Georgian National dance for 18 years.

“I started ballroom dancing, after graduation from the College of Theatre and Circus Arts.

“My profession is stage actor, dancer and singer and I took part in many plays, as an actor and dancer.

“I was also a singer on the big stage of Tbilisi – now I return to my life – the stage.”

Katie, who also stages dance classes in Spain, said: “It’s amazing to perform with the ‘King of Tango’ in Vincent Simone’s show – with famous people and great dancers.

“It’s one of the best opportunities of my life.”

*Part 2 of Leader Exclusive interviews with Katie Street continues next week.