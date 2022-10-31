



Join us when the Rojales Pantomime Group goes ‘Pirating in the Caribbean’ with Captain Long John Silver and his dastardly shipmates on the good ship Hispaniola looking for buried treasure Will they find any and if so, who wins the prize?

There will be lots of mayhem and laughter on this madcap journey, together with slapstick comedy, rip roaring songs, Crazy Ladies dancing and surprises galore you really wont want to miss. So for an exceedingly entertaining few hours why not join us on December 1st and 2nd at 7.15pm or Saturday 3rd at 2.15 pm at The Cardinal Belluga Theatre in San Fulgencio.

Tickets are only 10€ adults and 5€ children which can be purchased from the following ticket outlets. If you are not able to purchase from any of these email voreilly16@googlemail.com to reserve tickets at the theatre. Donations from ticket sales will be allocated to various local charities.

Card Place, Benimar; Post Room, Benijofar; Post Box, Dona Pepa; Post Box, Entre Naranjos; Cards and More, La Marina; Carpet Heaven, Los Montesinos; Bargain Books, San Miguel; Help Vega Baja, San Miguel; Quesada Computers, Quesada

The scene is set at The Admiral Benbow where various seafaring ne’er do wells and their girlfriends are discovered enjoying a rousing singsong, so come and join us for merry jests and happy laughter, you won’t want to miss is…….. oh no you won’t!!

